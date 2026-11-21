Manantial Cementerio Parque Natural
15/11
Arturo Feliz Ruiz
Cochería Ponce
17/11
Gloria Ybañez Contreras
Cochería Gruppo Racco
20/11
Susana Leonor D'Andrea
Cochería Ianiro
20/11
Luis Alberto Aredes
Cochería Ianiro
Casa Gabarrella
14/11
Cornelia Aquino
Crematorio Burzaco
15/11
Carmen Magdalena Arce
Cementerio Monte Grande
15/11
Ángel Salvador Monzón
Crematorio Burzaco
16/11
Miguel Ricardo Reinozo
Cementerio Ezeiza
16/11
Luis Esteban Bustos
Cementerio Monte Grande
16/11
Delfina Soto Domínguez
Destino no informado
19/11
Mario Esteban Yurassih
Cementerio Monte Grande
19/11
Lautaro Benjamín Garrido
Cementerio Monte Grande
Casa Ponce
14/11
Delfín Veidovsky
Crematorio Burzaco
15/11
José Facundo Astrid
Crematorio Burzaco
17/11
Roberto Omar Chiappe
Crematorio Burzaco
18/11
Luis Alberto de Asís
Crematorio Burzaco
Casa Delorenzi
13/11
Miriam Beatriz Silva
Cementerio Monte Grande
16/11
Luis Alberto Gil Marneche
Cementerio Ezeiza
16/11
Miguel Ortiz
Crematorio Burzaco
17/11
Alejandro Miguel Hitter
Crematorio Burzaco
17/11
Hugo Alejandro Sánchez
Crematorio Burzaco